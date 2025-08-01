Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    And a bird on your shoulder [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    And a bird on your shoulder

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Family members of Lt. Col. Patricia B. Hartman pin on her new rank of colonel during her promotion ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Hartman was joined by loved ones and fellow Steel Airmen from the 911th Airlift Wing for the occasion.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9246376
    VIRIN: 250802-F-DM010-2108
    Resolution: 5751x3826
    Size: 14.66 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, And a bird on your shoulder [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bloodline of Brass
    Bloodlines of Brass
    Bloodline of Brass
    Bloodline of Brass
    Leadership and Leagacy
    And a bird on your shoulder
    Hails and Farewells

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Legacy and Leadership: Hartman's rises to colonel honoring her mother's military legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download