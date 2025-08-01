And a bird on your shoulder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members of Lt. Col. Patricia B. Hartman pin on her new rank of colonel during her promotion ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Hartman was joined by loved ones and fellow Steel Airmen from the 911th Airlift Wing for the occasion.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)