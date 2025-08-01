BAMC recognizes teens for volunteer service

Brooke Army Medical Center Commander Col. Kevin Kelly and Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller, present a certificate of appreciation to youth volunteer Iris Wang during a ceremony in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Aug. 6, 2025. Each year the BAMC Summer Youth Program gives youth between the ages 14-18 the opportunity to volunteer in different areas throughout the organization to gain new skills and learn about military healthcare. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
