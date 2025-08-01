Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC recognizes teens for volunteer service

    BAMC recognizes teens for volunteer service

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center Commander Col. Kevin Kelly and Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller, present a certificate of appreciation to youth volunteer Sophia Stevenson during a ceremony in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Aug. 6, 2025. Each year the BAMC Summer Youth Program gives youth between the ages 14-18 the opportunity to volunteer in different areas throughout the organization to gain new skills and learn about military healthcare. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:34
    Photo ID: 9245968
    VIRIN: 250806-D-HZ730-3192
    Resolution: 5955x3970
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, BAMC recognizes teens for volunteer service [Image 39 of 39], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC recognizes teens for volunteer service

    Youth
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    Volunteer

