BAMC recognizes teens for volunteer service

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025 – Brooke Army Medical Center recognized the contributions of their Summer Youth Volunteer Program participants during a ceremony in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Aug. 6.



Each year the BAMC Summer Youth Program gives youth between the ages 14-18 the opportunity to volunteer in different areas throughout the organization to gain new skills and learn about military healthcare.



BAMC Commander Army Col. Kevin Kelly extended a sincere thank you to the youth volunteers, their families and the BAMC staff who supported them.



“This summer, we were incredibly fortunate to have 44 bright and enthusiastic youth volunteers working in 33 different work sites, spanning 11 departments throughout BAMC,” Kelly said. That’s a significant impact and a testament to the program’s success and willingness to contribute.”



“What truly stands out about each and every one of our youth volunteers is the commitment and compassion you’ve demonstrated in choosing to spend your summer contributing to the mission of BAMC, helping our patients, supporting our staff, and learning about the world,” Kelly said. “It speaks volumes about your character. It’s a selfless act and one that we deeply appreciate.”



The commander also thanked the parents saying, “You’ve encouraged your children to step outside their comfort zones, to dedicate their valuable summer break to service, and to embrace the opportunity to make a difference, he said. “That encouragement is invaluable, and we’re deeply grateful for your support.”



Kelly highlighted the fact that the program would not be successful without the support of the staff at BAMC.



“Thank you for taking on the responsibility of guiding and mentoring these young individuals,” the commander said. “You’ve shared your knowledge, provided valuable experience, and, helped shape the next generation of health care professionals. The commitment to developing these volunteers is truly commendable.”



To receive a certificate of appreciation, the youth volunteers were required to volunteer a minimum of 60 hours over the course of the summer program.



“You sacrificed your summer vacation to generously share your time and talent to help provide critical administrative and mission support to staff, patients and all those we serve,” said Jennifer Slack, volunteer program coordinator.



Kelly also expressed his gratitude to Slack for her “tireless efforts” to make the program a success. “Your dedication and attention to detail are truly appreciated,” he said.



Program participant, 15-year-old Christine Barsoumian volunteered in Occupational Therapy at the CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Clinic.



“I was interested in the volunteer hours I would be earning but also interested in the new experiences that I would be exposed to,” Barsoumian said. “My favorite thing about working at BAMC was that I was able to interact with others who also shared my interest in occupational therapy and how I was able to experience hands-on activities.”



“I think the most important thing that I learned was the more engaged I was, the more opportunities I was given,” she added.



Kelly concluded saying, “I sincerely hope this experience has been a memorable one for you and that you’ll carry it with you. BAMC has certainly benefited from your contributions as we’ve enjoyed welcoming you to our team, Team BAMC, and we truly hope to see you again next summer.”