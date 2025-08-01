Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments University Welcomes Largest Onboarding Class, Strengthening the Backbone of Enlisted Assignments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Fridrik Fridriksson, director of manpower management, engages with new members of Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments (MMEA) attending Management Enlisted Assignments University (MMEA-U) as part of their onboarding process, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 25, 2025. MMEA-U is a weeklong course intended to help new monitors, career counselors, and support staff, implement the policies, procedures, and assignment processes necessary to ensure MMEA place the right Marine in the right billet at the right time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)