Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments University Welcomes Largest Onboarding Class, Strengthening the Backbone of Enlisted Assignments

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officers of Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments (MMEA) participate in a panel, engaging new members of MMEA attending Management Enlisted Assignments University (MMEA-U) as part of their onboarding process, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 25, 2025. MMEA-U is a weeklong course intended to help new monitors, career counselors, and support staff, implement the policies, procedures, and assignment processes necessary to ensure MMEA place the right Marine in the right billet at the right time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

