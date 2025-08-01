Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military police demonstration at Hilton Head Prep School [Image 3 of 4]

    HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Max Bauer, military working dog handler, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, demonstrates bite drills with a military working dog for the Heroes Camp at Hilton Head Preparatory School on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, June 16, 2025. From K-9 demonstrations to Special Reaction Team tactics, the attendees got a front-row look at how the Marines conduct day to day operations to increase force readiness and connect with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9245549
    VIRIN: 250616-M-HI832-1148
    Resolution: 5066x3660
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Military police demonstration at Hilton Head Prep School [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Kayla LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Reaction Team
    MCAS Beaufort
    USMC
    Military working dog
    Military Police

