Military police demonstration at Hilton Head Prep School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Max Bauer, military working dog handler, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, demonstrates bite drills with a military working dog for the Heroes Camp at Hilton Head Preparatory School on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, June 16, 2025. From K-9 demonstrations to Special Reaction Team tactics, the attendees got a front-row look at how the Marines conduct day to day operations to increase force readiness and connect with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)