Military police demonstration at Hilton Head Prep School

A U.S. Marine Corps military working dog conducts an exercise during a demonstration for Heroes Camp at Hilton Head Preparatory School on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, June 16, 2025. From K-9 demonstrations to Special Reaction Team tactics, the attendees got a front-row look at how the Marines conduct day to day operations to increase force readiness and connect with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)
|06.16.2025
|08.08.2025 09:22
|9245547
|250616-M-HI832-1062
|3214x2220
|4.43 MB
|HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
