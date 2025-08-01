Military police demonstration at Hilton Head Prep School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps military working dog conducts an exercise during a demonstration for Heroes Camp at Hilton Head Preparatory School on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, June 16, 2025. From K-9 demonstrations to Special Reaction Team tactics, the attendees got a front-row look at how the Marines conduct day to day operations to increase force readiness and connect with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)