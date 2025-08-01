Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    SIGONELLA, Italy. (August 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Destanee Willison, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella aboard an MH-60 Sierra Seahawk helicopter assigned to USS America (LHA-6). During a previous assignment with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Willison was providing medical coverage for a Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) mission. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 04:30
    Photo ID: 9245296
    VIRIN: 230810-N-TY711-3445
    Resolution: 816x1086
    Size: 280.25 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference
    Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HM2 Destanee Willison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download