SIGONELLA, Italy. (August 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Destanee Willison, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella aboard an MH-60 Sierra Seahawk helicopter assigned to USS America (LHA-6). During a previous assignment with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Willison was providing medical coverage for a Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) mission. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9245296
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-TY711-3445
|Resolution:
|816x1086
|Size:
|280.25 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference
No keywords found.