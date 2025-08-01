Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SIGONELLA, Italy. (August 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Destanee Willison, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella aboard an MH-60 Sierra Seahawk helicopter assigned to USS America (LHA-6). During a previous assignment with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Willison was providing medical coverage for a Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) mission. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)