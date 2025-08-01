Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference [Image 1 of 2]

    Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    250701-N-TY711-8602 SIGONELLA, Italy (July 1, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Destanee Willison, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, recently returned from a Global Health Engagement (GHE) assignment supporting the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Kenya, July 1, 2025. Willison served as a critical member of a joint medical team that provided direct medical support to U.S. and partner nation forces, exemplifying the Navy’s commitment to global medical readiness and health diplomacy (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Brandi Gibson)

    This work, Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Brandi Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HM2 Destanee Willison

