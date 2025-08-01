Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-TY711-8602 SIGONELLA, Italy (July 1, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Destanee Willison, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, recently returned from a Global Health Engagement (GHE) assignment supporting the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Kenya, July 1, 2025. Willison served as a critical member of a joint medical team that provided direct medical support to U.S. and partner nation forces, exemplifying the Navy’s commitment to global medical readiness and health diplomacy (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Brandi Gibson)