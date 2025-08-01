Forging Partnerships through Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Willison Supports 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | 250701-N-TY711-8602 SIGONELLA, Italy (July 1, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | 250701-N-TY711-8602 SIGONELLA, Italy (July 1, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Destanee Willison, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, recently returned from a Global Health Engagement (GHE) assignment supporting the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Kenya, July 1, 2025. Willison served as a critical member of a joint medical team that provided direct medical support to U.S. and partner nation forces, exemplifying the Navy’s commitment to global medical readiness and health diplomacy (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Brandi Gibson) see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Italy — Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Destanee Willison assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, recently returned from a temporary assigned duty in support of the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense (CHOD) Conference, where she provided direct medical support to U.S. and partner nation forces.



The mission, executed in collaboration with the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), exemplifies the Navy’s commitment to strengthening global alliances and advancing medical readiness through Global Health Engagements (GHEs).



Held in Kenya, the CHOD conference served as a strategic platform for military leaders across the African continent to engage with U.S. defense leadership, build mutual understanding, and discuss collaborative responses to shared security challenges. Willison was embedded with a joint medical team, including U.S. Army National Guard personnel, to ensure medical readiness and sustainment for the duration of the high-profile engagement.



“These types of missions go beyond healthcare—they are diplomacy in action,” said Lt. James Allan, assigned to NMRTC Sigonella, and Department Head for the Emergency Department of the naval hospital. “Willison’s professionalism and clinical acumen directly contributed to the mission’s success and the safety of U.S. and partner forces alike. She exemplifies the Navy core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment in every sense.”



Throughout the conference, Willison and her team conducted daily sick call operations, evaluating and treating U.S. personnel for musculoskeletal, dermatologic, gastrointestinal, and general medical conditions. Her role also extended to multinational coordination, as she worked closely with KDF medical personnel to treat patients from a variety of African partner nations. This collaboration not only enhanced regional cooperation but also strengthened interoperability and trust across allied forces.



“It was an honor to serve alongside medical professionals from both the U.S. and Kenya,” said Willison. “Providing care in a multinational environment reminded me of the powerful role medicine plays in building bridges and supporting mission success across borders.”



The Navy’s Global Health Engagement efforts aim to build partnerships through health diplomacy, humanitarian support, and the exchange of medical best practices. These engagements are increasingly vital to the Navy’s enterprise-wide goals of maintaining presence, building trust, and enabling secure and stable operating environments across the globe.



“Global Health Engagements are a critical element of force health protection and regional stability,” stated Lt. Allan. “When our corpsmen like Willison deploy into these complex and dynamic environments, they are not just treating patients—they’re strengthening alliances, expanding our medical diplomacy footprint, and showcasing the very best of what Navy Medicine has to offer.”



As the U.S. Navy approaches its 250th anniversary, missions like the 2025 CHOD Conference remind us that the strength of our force is not only measured in platforms and equipment, but also in the people—like Willison—who lead with integrity and serve with purpose.



NMRTC Sigonella provides forward-deployed operational medicine, comprehensive healthcare services, and medical readiness training to support U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Operating in a tri-site configuration with detachments in Bahrain and Souda Bay, Greece, NMRTC Sigonella plays a vital role in enabling expeditionary medical operations, strengthening strategic partnerships, and maintaining the health and readiness of warfighters and their families throughout the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of responsibility.