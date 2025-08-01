More than makeup: Surgeon Cell Soldier turns moulage art into operational readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corney Stahl, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa medical logistics and blood operations noncommissioned officer in charge, creates a moulage injury for a Tactical Casualty Combat Care training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 29, 2025. The TCCC training, conducted between U.S. service members and Japanese Self-Defense Force partners, provided a platform for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to collaborate with allies and partners throughout the continent, building mutually beneficial relationships, which help to advance mutual interests.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)