    More than makeup: Surgeon Cell Soldier turns moulage art into operational readiness [Image 6 of 6]

    More than makeup: Surgeon Cell Soldier turns moulage art into operational readiness

    DJIBOUTI

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corney Stahl, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa medical logistics and blood operations noncommissioned officer in charge, creates a moulage injury for a Tactical Casualty Combat Care training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 29, 2025. The TCCC training, conducted between U.S. service members and Japanese Self-Defense Force partners, provided a platform for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to collaborate with allies and partners throughout the continent, building mutually beneficial relationships, which help to advance mutual interests.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9245269
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-YF092-1004
    More than makeup: Surgeon Cell Soldier turns moulage art into operational readiness

