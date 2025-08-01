More than makeup: Surgeon Cell Soldier turns moulage art into operational readiness

Photo By Spc. Micheala Maldonado | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corney Stahl, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa medical...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Micheala Maldonado | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corney Stahl, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa medical logistics and blood operations noncommissioned officer in charge, creates a moulage injury for a Tactical Casualty Combat Care training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 29, 2025. The TCCC training, conducted between U.S. service members and Japanese Self-Defense Force partners, provided a platform for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to collaborate with allies and partners throughout the continent, building mutually beneficial relationships, which help to advance mutual interests.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

During a deployment to Iraq, Master Sgt. Mathew Newell, my senior enlisted leader, instructed a class that sparked my interest in moulage. This class became the foundational building blocks for what would grow into a deep passion for the craft. I was able to apply my newly learned skills by creating realistic injuries for our monthly mass casualty training events. Over time, Newell and I collaborated to lead moulage training sessions, with the shared goal of enhancing our team's readiness through clinical realism.



Currently, I serve at Camp Lemonnier in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Surgeon Cell as the medical logistics and blood operations noncommissioned officer in charge. The mission and operational tempo here has limited my ability to practice moulage as often as I did during my time in Iraq, but I still make an effort to hone in on my moulage skills.



Recently, I had the opportunity to use these skills during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training between the CJTF-HOA Surgeon Cell and the Japanese Self-Defense Force. The integration of moulage special effects makeup into this exercise significantly enhanced the realism and training effectiveness for all participants - everyone seemed to really enjoy the immersive experience it created.



I take a lot of pride in my moulage work. Among the various wound types, my preferred creations are bullet and blast injuries. These injuries are particularly challenging due to their complexity. I often embed simulated shrapnel into clay and experiment with methods to ensure it remains intact during movement.



The difficulty in constructing these wounds pushes my creativity and technical ability, and I love a challenge. To further enhance the realism , I have developed my own simulated ‘bones,’ allowing for even more authentic presentations. Wounds applied half-heartedly lack realism, which diminishes the training value for medical personnel and others involved in the training.



By creating immersive training environments, like the one for the U.S. and JSDF TCCC training, we’re able to align with CJTF-HOA’s priorities, where readiness and interoperability are critical. By incorporating realistic elements, such as moulage, into TCCC and other training scenarios, service members are placed in high-pressure situations that mimic the intensity of real-world combat conditions. For CJTF-HOA and our partner forces, this realism not only increases medical proficiency, but also strengthens the unity and effectiveness of multinational crisis response capabilities.





That being said - moulage is not simply an artistic outlet,it is a critical training tool. It requires time, practice and a strong understanding of trauma. Over the years, I’ve gained a deeper appreciation and love for this capability. When properly applied, moulage challenges and pushes you to assess, diagnose and treat wounds under realistic and stressful conditions. By doing so, it strengthens our force’s medical readiness and capability to manage battlefield injuries effectively. I just happen to be lucky that this passion of mine can be used to better equip my fellow brothers and sisters in arms around the world.



(Editor’s note: Narrative created by interviews conducted with Staff Sgt. Corney Stahl)