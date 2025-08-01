Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than makeup: Surgeon Cell Soldier turns moulage art into operational readiness

    More than makeup: Surgeon Cell Soldier turns moulage art into operational readiness

    DJIBOUTI

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corney Stahl, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa medical logistics and blood operations noncommissioned officer in charge, applies moulage makeup for a Tactical Casualty Combat Care training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 29, 2025. The moulage, or special effects makeup, simulated injuries on personnel assisting with a TCCC bilateral training scenario between Japanese Self-Defense Force partners and CJTF-HOA Surgeon Cell members.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    Moulage special effects, TCCC, CJTF HOA, Surgeon Cell

