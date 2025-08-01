Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor with USS Somerset (LPD 25) guide an UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, in taking off during a deck landing qualification training as a part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 aboard Somerset, Aug. 5, 2025. DLQ is a training that ensures aircraft pilots are capable of landing on ships when attached to Marine Expeditionary Units when underway. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)