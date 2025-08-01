Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deck Landing Qualification [Image 8 of 15]

    Deck Landing Qualification

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jackson Betts, an AH-1Z Viper pilot and Capt. Jonathan Buford, an AH-1Z Viper pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, prepare to a execute Deck Landing Qualification training as a part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Aug. 5, 2025. DLQ is a training that ensures aircraft pilots are capable of landing on ships when attached to Marine Expeditionary Units when underway. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9244880
    VIRIN: 250805-M-DP209-2059
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Deck Landing Qualification [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jesula Jeanlouis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    1MLG
    QUART
    Marines
    USMC

