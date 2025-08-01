U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jackson Betts, an AH-1Z Viper pilot and Capt. Jonathan Buford, an AH-1Z Viper pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, prepare to a execute Deck Landing Qualification training as a part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Aug. 5, 2025. DLQ is a training that ensures aircraft pilots are capable of landing on ships when attached to Marine Expeditionary Units when underway. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)
