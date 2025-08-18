Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Engages Public at Seattle Fleet Week, Sharpens Skills in QUART Amphibious Exercise

    QUART 25.4: Amphibious Combat Vehicle Certifications

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez | U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine...... read more read more

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Story by 1st Lt. Tyler Judd and Capt. Mark McDonough

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    I MEF PRESS RELEASE

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force and the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) completed Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 on Aug. 15, 2025, at Camp Pendleton, California, and in its coastal waters. QUART 25.4 began on July 21 with an embarkation to take part in Seattle Seafair Fleet Week. Following the festivities, personnel transitioned to operational training on the Somerset, focused on essential amphibious skills that define the Navy-Marine Corps team.

    While in Seattle, Marines and Sailors engaged with the public and demonstrated the unique capability of the Marine Corps to deploy aboard naval vessels anywhere in the world to project power or lend aid. On the Somerset, personnel showcased equipment capable of conducting missions across the spectrum of conflict. In the ship’s well deck, U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushions embarked Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements and a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer artillery piece. Up on the flight deck, UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters were on display. Marines from across I MEF provided educational demonstrations on their equipment and mission sets to members of the public during Fleet Week ship tours.

    After departing Washington, aviators with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing completed qualifications in the same UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters. They performed landings on the flight deck of the Somerset during day, night, and inclement weather conditions, demonstrating the all-weather capabilities of Marine Corps aircraft, pilots, and crews.

    On Aug. 12, after returning to the coastal waters around Camp Pendleton, Combat Logistics Regiment 1 conducted a battle handover with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, who assumed the role of Commander, Landing Force, for the coming days of amphibious operations training.

    “This series of events has showcased the unique capabilities of I MEF and underscored the strength of the Navy-Marine Corps team,” said Col. Richard Alvarez, Commanding Officer of the 13th MEU. “Operating from the sea in a dynamic environment allowed a focus on amphibious operations. It’s this kind of training that ensures we’re ready to respond whenever and wherever our nation calls.”

    Marines from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, completed amphibious certifications while operating their Amphibious Combat Vehicles aboard the USS Somerset and conducted ship-to-shore landing drills, simulating real-world amphibious operations. These iterative ACV certifications demonstrated I MEF and U.S. 3rd Fleet’s commitment to the safe execution of realistic, complex amphibious training.

    "The primary weapon of this warship is the United Sates Marine," said Capt. Andrew Koy, Commanding Officer of the USS Somerset. "There's no other fighting force out there that can do what we do: embark Marines, seamlessly integrate them and get these highly trained warriors to wherever they need to go and back home safely."

    Through QUART 25.4, Marines and Sailors of the 13th MEU, CLR-1, and other I MEF forces, honed their ability to deploy anywhere in the globe, task organized for any situation, through effective training under real-world circumstances.

    QUART is a joint training exercise involving the integration of multiple units from I MEF and U.S. 3rd Fleet to enhance their amphibious warfare skills, enabling the Navy and Marine Corps to prepare for seamless operations in contested and permissive environments.

    I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine air-ground task force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns.

    -30-

    POINT OF CONTACT:
    Capt. Mark McDonough
    Communication Strategy & Operations Director
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    +1 (760) 799-4590
    mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil

