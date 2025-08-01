Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250804-N-NH911-1245 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 4, 2025) Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), observes an F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). This visit demonstrates the tactical readiness of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group’s air wing, and the integration with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

