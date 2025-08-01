Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250804-N-NH911-1240 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 4, 2025) Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), observes flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). This visit demonstrates the tactical readiness of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group’s air wing, and the integration with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)