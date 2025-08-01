Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250804-N-UP681-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 4, 2025) Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), visits the flag mess aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). This visit demonstrates the tactical readiness of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group’s air wing, and the integration with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gage Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 9244498
    VIRIN: 250804-N-UP681-1023
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 909.9 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Abraham Lincoln hosts 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    CVN72
    NAVY
    SAILORS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download