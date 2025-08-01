139th Routine Training Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130 Hercules aircraft flies over Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, during a routine training flight, Aug. 6, 2025. The 139th Airlift Wing operates the C-130 Hercules, a versatile aircraft known for its ability to perform tactical airlift missions around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)