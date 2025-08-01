Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules aircraft taxis after landing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, during a routine training flight, Aug. 6, 2025. The 139th Airlift Wing operates the C-130 Hercules, a versatile aircraft known for its ability to perform tactical airlift missions around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:54
    Photo ID: 9243761
    VIRIN: 250806-Z-BF827-3333
    Resolution: 4787x3191
    Size: 441.29 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Routine Training Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

