139th Routine Training Flight

A C-130 Hercules aircraft flies over Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, during a routine training flight, Aug. 6, 2025. The 139th Airlift Wing operates the C-130 Hercules, a versatile aircraft known for its ability to perform tactical airlift missions around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 11:54
|Photo ID:
|9243760
|VIRIN:
|250806-Z-BF827-3367
|Resolution:
|7046x4697
|Size:
|407.38 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
