    92d Chemical Company and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade DECON [Image 8 of 8]

    92d Chemical Company and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade DECON

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) M1135 Stryker assigned to 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, prepares to depart to the decontamination training area at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:46
    Photo ID: 9243722
    VIRIN: 250729-A-FS119-7115
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 92d Chemical Company and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade DECON [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN and Aviation Units Sharpen Combat Readiness with Live Aircraft Decon Training

