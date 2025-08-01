A Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) M1135 Stryker assigned to 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, prepares to depart to the decontamination training area at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9243722
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-FS119-7115
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92d Chemical Company and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade DECON [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CBRN and Aviation Units Sharpen Combat Readiness with Live Aircraft Decon Training
No keywords found.