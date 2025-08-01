CBRN and Aviation Units Sharpen Combat Readiness with Live Aircraft Decon Training

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Access to live rotary-wing aircraft for chemical decontamination training is rare. However, when granted, it reflects a high level of trust and a shared understanding of how critical these capabilities are during large-scale combat operations.



On July 29-30, 2025, Soldiers from the 92d Heavy Decontamination and Reconnaissance Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, conducted rotary-wing aircraft decontamination training with the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The effort focused on preserving aviation readiness against chemical threats while reinforcing multi-echelon coordination between chemical and aviation units.



“This is extremely rare training,” said Lt. Col. Brian Smith, the 3rd Infantry Division CBRN officer. “In over 20 years of service, I’ve only seen this level of aircraft decontamination training once. Opportunities like this build real readiness.”



Soldiers conducted the training in full Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear under high heat and humidity typical of a Georgia summer. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) attacks can occur in any environment, training under extreme conditions builds the kind of endurance and precision that Soldiers need to face the demanding and unpredictable nature of modern warfare.



“Working in the heat is part of the job. The enemy will not wait for the perfect time or ideal weather condition to attack,” said Capt. Kolton Kares, commander of the 92d Chemical Company. “They are going to choose bad conditions like this, so being able actually to work out here in this type of weather will condition my Soldiers to be able to execute in any condition.”



Despite the intensity, risk mitigation remained a priority throughout the training. Company leadership implemented deliberate rest cycles, hydration protocols, and phased work rotations to ensure Soldiers could train to standard without compromising safety.



The decontamination effort followed a phased approach, beginning with operational decontamination to restore mission capability and continuing through detailed equipment and troop decontamination. Each phase reinforced Soldiers’ ability to perform under pressure with speed, precision, and seamless coordination.



In addition to aircraft decontamination, Soldiers employed a specialized decontamination spray bar to sanitize the airfield landing zone prior to rotary-wing recovery operations. This component added a critical layer of realism and validated the company’s ability to execute airfield decontamination procedures at scale.



For the 92d Chemical Company, it was a rare opportunity to apply technical procedures on live aviation platforms and for the Black Hawk pilots and flight crews of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, it was a chance to rehearse how to recover and return aircraft to the fight in a chemically degraded environment. The joint training emphasized the operational importance of enabling aviation assets under contested conditions.



“This training is very important because the interoperability with the CAB is not something we get to do very often. It’s a great opportunity for my Soldiers to understand capabilities and limitations when supporting aviation units, and how to best decontaminate them,” Kares said.



The training also supported modernization efforts by further familiarizing Soldiers with the capabilities of the M53A1 protective mask, which offers improved field of view, filtration, integrated communications, and better comfort during extended wear. Its versatility supports both conventional and hybrid threat environments and enhances Soldier survivability by reducing psychological stress and dehydration.



This wasn’t just a check-the-box training event. It was a mental rehearsal for the kind of missions that show up without warning. It was about shaping Soldiers’ instincts, reflexes, and confidence that no terrain, no weather, and no enemy tactic can shake.



As the training came to a close, Soldiers seemed proud of what they had accomplished. It was a demanding mission that brought out the best in both formations. For the 92d Chemical Company, it demonstrated the technical expertise of CBRN specialists in sustaining aviation operations under threat.



For the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, the training reaffirmed their ability to integrate with enablers in complex environments and maintain mission continuity under chemically degraded conditions.

Training like this emphasizes that in large-scale combat operations, lethality begins with readiness, and readiness is grounded in preparation well before the fight.

