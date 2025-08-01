Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:46 Photo ID: 9243704 VIRIN: 250729-A-BY519-7330 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.43 MB Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 92d Chemical Company and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade DECON [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.