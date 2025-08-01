92d Chemical Company and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade DECON

A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, takes Soldiers assigned to 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, for a morale flight after decontamination training at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9243704
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-BY519-7330
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
