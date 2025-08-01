Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250804-N-CV021-1008

Quartermaster 3rd Class Kayl Bishop, from Anderson, South Carolina, stands watch on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore, Aug. 4. The John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)