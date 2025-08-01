Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250804-N-CV021-1013

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jostin Matthews, Knoxville, Tennessee, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Justin Frager, Rohnert Park, California, uncover a 50-cal machine gun on the foc’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore, Aug. 4. The John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)