Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore

250804-N-CV021-1005

Quartermaster 3rd Class Emilio Pagan, from Tampa, Florida, left, and Cmdr. Draonne Johnson, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), stand watch on the bridge wing during a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore, Aug. 4. The John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)