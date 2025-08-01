Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH-64 Gunnery Tables [Image 8 of 12]

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    An AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to C Company, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts aerial gunnery tables near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 6, 2025. Aerial gunnery enhances aircrew lethality, precision, and coordination, ensuring combat readiness in support of contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 06:30
    Photo ID: 9243186
    VIRIN: 250806-A-LY473-2218
    Resolution: 413x275
    Size: 74.26 KB
    Location: KW
