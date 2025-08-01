AH-64 Gunnery Tables

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to C Company, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts aerial gunnery tables near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 6, 2025. Aerial gunnery enhances aircrew lethality, precision, and coordination, ensuring combat readiness in support of contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)