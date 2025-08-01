An AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to C Company, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts aerial gunnery tables near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 6, 2025. Aerial gunnery enhances aircrew lethality, precision, and coordination, ensuring combat readiness in support of contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 06:30
|Photo ID:
|9243185
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-LY473-4371
|Resolution:
|413x275
|Size:
|87.85 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AH-64 Gunnery Tables [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.