    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) CONDUCTS RAS

    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) CONDUCTS RAS

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    U.S. Sailors conduct a safety brief on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) before a replenishment-at-sea with the John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 05:34
    Photo ID: 9243166
    VIRIN: 250731-N-JO162-1025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 527.97 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) CONDUCTS RAS, by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, USCENTCOMPA, NAVCENT, C5F

