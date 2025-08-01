Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) DAILY OPERATIONS [Image 10 of 15]

    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) DAILY OPERATIONS

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    U.S. Sailors download a Mark 38 25 mm machine gun on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 05:34
    Photo ID: 9243163
    VIRIN: 250730-N-JO162-1095
    Resolution: 4901x3267
    Size: 467.66 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) DAILY OPERATIONS [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

