USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) CONDUCTS RAS

A U.S. Sailor collects a fuel sample on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a replenishment-at-sea with the John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)