Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Clemons 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    A Soldier with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced participates in the 16 Sandbag Lifts portion of the Enhanced Physical Fitness Assessment, July 14, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany. Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced participated in the EPFA to enhance their physical strength, resilience, and perseverance. (U.S. Army photo by Marquis Clemons)

    EPFA Events included:
    - One-Mile Run
    - 30 Dead Stop Push-Ups
    - 100-Meter Sprint
    - 16 Sandbag Lifts
    - A 50-Meter Water Jug Carry
    - A 25-Meter High Crawl
    - A 25-Meter, Three to Five-Second Rush

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 03:26
    Photo ID: 9243088
    VIRIN: 250714-A-CM960-9922
    Resolution: 2583x3840
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marquis Clemons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA
    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA
    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA
    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA
    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA
    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA
    44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    2SIGBDE
    44th ESB-E
    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced
    physical fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download