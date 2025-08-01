44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA

A Soldier with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced continues toward the next challenge after completing the 30 Dead Stop Push-Ups portion of the Enhanced Physical Fitness Assessment, July 14, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany. Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced participated in the EPFA to enhance their physical strength, resilience, and perseverance. (U.S. Army photo by Marquis Clemons)
EPFA Events included:
- One-Mile Run
- 30 Dead Stop Push-Ups
- 100-Meter Sprint
- 16 Sandbag Lifts
- A 50-Meter Water Jug Carry
- A 25-Meter High Crawl
- A 25-Meter, Three to Five-Second Rush
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9243079
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-CM960-9399
|Resolution:
|2641x2369
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
