44th ESB-E showcases Warrior Spirit in EPFA

A Soldier with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced compete in the 50-Meter Water Jug Carry portion of the Enhanced Physical Fitness Assessment, July 14, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany. Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced participated in the EPFA to enhance their physical strength, resilience, and perseverance. (U.S. Army photo by Marquis Clemons)



EPFA Events included:

- One-Mile Run

- 30 Dead Stop Push-Ups

- 100-Meter Sprint

- 16 Sandbag Lifts

- A 50-Meter Water Jug Carry

- A 25-Meter High Crawl

- A 25-Meter, Three to Five-Second Rush