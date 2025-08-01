Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250806-N-QR506-1070 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 6, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Kenny Ngo, left, from Upland, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), provides training to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christopher Meraz, right, from Passaic, New Jersey, also assigned to America, on aligning aircraft on the ship’s flight deck, while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 9243070
    VIRIN: 250806-N-QR506-1070
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps
    USS America (LHA 6)
    MV-22B Osprey
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242
    Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.)

