USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250806-N-QR506-1070 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 6, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Kenny Ngo, left, from Upland, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), provides training to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christopher Meraz, right, from Passaic, New Jersey, also assigned to America, on aligning aircraft on the ship’s flight deck, while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)