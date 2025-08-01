USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250806-N-QR506-1060 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 6, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christopher Meraz, right, from Passaic, New Jersey, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), guides Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Korie Espenschied, left, from Beach City, Ohio, also assigned to America, as she taxies a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the ship’s flight deck, while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)