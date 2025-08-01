USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250806-N-QR506-1156 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 6, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, senior enlisted leader of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit , right, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Quinton Simpson, quality assurance chief with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st MEU, observe a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to VMFA 242, 31st MEU, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)