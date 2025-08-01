Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250806-N-QR506-1156 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 6, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, senior enlisted leader of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit , right, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Quinton Simpson, quality assurance chief with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st MEU, observe a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to VMFA 242, 31st MEU, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 9243069
    VIRIN: 250806-N-QR506-1163
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
