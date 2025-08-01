Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Dominic Kotz talks about his military career with many of his peers at the 82nd Brigade Conference at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon, on Aug. 3, 2025. Kotz has served in the Oregon National Guard since 1995, obtaining his commission in 1997, and has chosen to serve as an enlisted soldier after reaching his Mandatory Removal Date. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 20:30
    Photo ID: 9242806
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-CH590-1030
    Resolution: 5352x3862
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service [Image 4 of 4], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service
    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service
    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service
    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Withycombe
    NCO Creed
    3rd Battalion 116th Cavalry
    82nd Troop Command Brigade
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download