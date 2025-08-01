Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Col. Russell Gibson, 82nd Troop Command Brigade Commander (left), congratulates Sgt. Dominic Kotz (right) as he starts a new chapter in his military career as an enlisted soldier at Camp Withycombe, in Happy Valley, Oregon, on Aug. 3, 2025. Kotz has served in the Oregon National Guard since 1995, obtaining his commission in 1997, and has chosen to serve as an enlisted soldier after reaching his Mandatory Removal Date. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)