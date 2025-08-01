Oregon Army National Guard Soldier renews his commitment to service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Dominic Kotz reads the Army NCO Creed to a room full of his peers, held at the 82nd Brigade Conference at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon, on Aug. 3, 2025. Kotz has served in the Oregon National Guard since 1995, obtaining his commission in 1997, and has chosen to serve as an enlisted soldier after reaching his Mandatory Removal Date. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)