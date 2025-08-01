Date Taken: 08.06.2025 Date Posted: 08.06.2025 20:19 Photo ID: 9242801 VIRIN: 250806-A-YY531-6516 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.41 MB Location: MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Col. Jeff Palazzini, commander, Pacific Palisdades Emergency Field Office, updates Malibu residents on the debris removal mission. [Image 4 of 4], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.