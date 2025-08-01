Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jeff Palazzini, commander, Pacific Palisdades Emergency Field Office, updates Malibu residents on the debris removal mission. [Image 3 of 4]

    Col. Jeff Palazzini, commander, Pacific Palisdades Emergency Field Office, updates Malibu residents on the debris removal mission.

    MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Colonel Jeff Palazzini, who leads the Pacific Palisades debris removal mission, joins Malibu city officials and residents at their Community Recovery Workshop on August 6, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 20:19
    Photo ID: 9242799
    VIRIN: 250806-A-YY531-6517
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Jeff Palazzini, commander, Pacific Palisdades Emergency Field Office, updates Malibu residents on the debris removal mission. [Image 4 of 4], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    debris removal
    Pacific Palisades
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildfires
    USACE

