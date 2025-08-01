Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Jay Walker visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250805-N-TL932-1094 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Aug. 5, 2025) Capt. Juan Carrasco, director of operations for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, briefs Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Jay Walker, left, about daily recruiting operations inside the Recruiting Operations Center during his visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)