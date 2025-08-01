250805-N-TL932-1038 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Aug. 5, 2025) Dr. Kevin Sullivan, executive director for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, and Greg King, director, Recruiting Operations Center, center, brief Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Jay Walker, right, about daily recruiting operations inside the Recruiting Operations Center during his visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9241921
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-TL932-1038
|Resolution:
|5839x3885
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Jay Walker visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 JoshuaJ Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.