    Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Jay Walker visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered [Image 2 of 5]

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class JoshuaJ Sapien 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250805-N-TL932-1038 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Aug. 5, 2025) Dr. Kevin Sullivan, executive director for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, and Greg King, director, Recruiting Operations Center, center, brief Navy Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer Jay Walker, right, about daily recruiting operations inside the Recruiting Operations Center during his visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

    TAGS

    CNRC
    MyNavyHR
    Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

