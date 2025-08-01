Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Mike Zheng, 3rd Platoon Instructor of the Cycle [Image 6 of 6]

    Capt. Mike Zheng, 3rd Platoon Instructor of the Cycle

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Capt. Mike Zheng, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, earned the Instructor of the Cycle award for 3rd Platoon during Combat Leaders Course 25-04. Conducted by Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, the course prepares Ukrainian troops for leadership roles in combat environments. Zheng’s instruction reinforced the skills and confidence of Ukrainian junior leaders.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 03:28
    Photo ID: 9240970
    VIRIN: 250805-A-PH391-9147
    Resolution: 5609x4334
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    278th
    National Guard

