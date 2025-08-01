Capt. Mike Zheng, 3rd Platoon Instructor of the Cycle

Capt. Mike Zheng, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, earned the Instructor of the Cycle award for 3rd Platoon during Combat Leaders Course 25-04. Conducted by Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, the course prepares Ukrainian troops for leadership roles in combat environments. Zheng’s instruction reinforced the skills and confidence of Ukrainian junior leaders.
