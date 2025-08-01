Capt. Mike Zheng, 3rd Platoon Instructor of the Cycle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Mike Zheng, assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, earned the Instructor of the Cycle award for 3rd Platoon during Combat Leaders Course 25-04. Conducted by Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, the course prepares Ukrainian troops for leadership roles in combat environments. Zheng’s instruction reinforced the skills and confidence of Ukrainian junior leaders.